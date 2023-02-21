As of Friday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock closed at $0.59, down from $0.63 the previous day. While Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has underperformed by -6.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFIE fell by -87.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.85 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.79% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Hold. A report published by Wedbush on November 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FFIE. Wedbush also rated FFIE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021.

Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

One of the most important indicators of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FFIE is recording 50.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.89%, with a loss of -14.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FFIE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FFIE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FFIE has increased by 96.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,639,716 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.59 million, following the purchase of 6,688,342 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FFIE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 60.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,094,273 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,855,924.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,773,054 position in FFIE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.88 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.62%, now holding 3.66 million shares worth $3.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its FFIE holdings by -44.37% and now holds 2.39 million FFIE shares valued at $2.04 million with the lessened -1.91 million shares during the period. FFIE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.50% at present.