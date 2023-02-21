Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed Friday at $65.20 per share, down from $65.59 a day earlier. While Coinbase Global Inc. has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COIN fell by -68.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $206.79 to $31.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.63% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COIN. BofA Securities also Downgraded COIN shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on January 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $35. Cowen January 05, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for COIN, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Coinbase Global Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COIN is recording an average volume of 16.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.86%, with a gain of 14.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.96, showing decline from the present price of $65.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coinbase Global Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COIN has increased by 3.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,994,912 shares of the stock, with a value of $759.94 million, following the purchase of 388,344 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in COIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,472,138 additional shares for a total stake of worth $537.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,189,273.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. added a 1,775,711 position in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 1.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.64%, now holding 7.0 million shares worth $409.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its COIN holdings by 31.34% and now holds 5.93 million COIN shares valued at $347.01 million with the added 1.42 million shares during the period. COIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.30% at present.