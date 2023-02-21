In Friday’s session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) marked $2.74 per share, up from $2.70 in the previous session. While Allbirds Inc. has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -74.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.91 to $2.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIRD. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded BIRD shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for BIRD, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Stifel’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Allbirds Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BIRD has an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.00%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.90, showing growth from the present price of $2.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIRD has decreased by -20.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,045,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.38 million, following the sale of -1,839,776 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 363,808 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,080,007.

During the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC subtracted a -63,125 position in BIRD. Newton Investment Management Nort sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.97%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $5.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its BIRD holdings by -36.05% and now holds 1.94 million BIRD shares valued at $5.32 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.