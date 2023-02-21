In Friday’s session, Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) marked $3.60 per share, up from $2.96 in the previous session. While Sera Prognostics Inc. has overperformed by 21.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SERA fell by -48.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.22 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 116.83% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SERA.

Analysis of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 278.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sera Prognostics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SERA has an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 32.51%, with a gain of 179.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing decline from the present price of $3.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SERA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sera Prognostics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SERA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SERA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CapFinancial Partners LLC’s position in SERA has increased by 59.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 379,237 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.58 million, following the purchase of 141,138 additional shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SERA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -193,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 332,500.

During the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC subtracted a -188 position in SERA. AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -30.55%, now holding 0.24 million shares worth $0.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SERA holdings by 0.27% and now holds 0.21 million SERA shares valued at $0.32 million with the added 579.0 shares during the period. SERA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.90% at present.