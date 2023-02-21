C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) marked $23.84 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $24.23. While C3.ai Inc. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI fell by -3.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.92 to $10.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.16% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) recommending Buy. Piper Sandler June 02, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AI, as published in its report on June 02, 2022. Wedbush’s report from May 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of C3.ai Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.55%, with a gain of 3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.44, showing decline from the present price of $23.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AI has increased by 1.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,010,164 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.85 million, following the purchase of 99,308 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,914 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,688,215.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 66,176 position in AI. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 37743.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.81%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $25.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its AI holdings by -56.59% and now holds 1.29 million AI shares valued at $25.54 million with the lessened -1.68 million shares during the period. AI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.