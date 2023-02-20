Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) marked $4.47 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $4.49. While Zevia PBC has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZVIA fell by -52.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $1.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.66% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zevia PBC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 124.94K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZVIA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a gain of 1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.56, showing growth from the present price of $4.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZVIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zevia PBC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZVIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZVIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Emerald Advisers LLC made another increased to its shares in ZVIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 13,720 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,250,656.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC subtracted a -5,655 position in ZVIA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trus purchased an additional 8067.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.86%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $4.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZVIA holdings by 0.66% and now holds 0.86 million ZVIA shares valued at $3.87 million with the added 5650.0 shares during the period. ZVIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.