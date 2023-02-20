Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) closed Friday at $11.72 per share, down from $12.00 a day earlier. While Westrock Coffee Company LLC has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEST rose by 14.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.71 to $9.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Stifel started tracking Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WEST.

Analysis of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WEST is recording an average volume of 162.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a loss of -7.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $11.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westrock Coffee Company LLC Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. NFC Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in WEST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.15%.

At the end of the first quarter, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its WEST holdings by 280.21% and now holds 0.22 million WEST shares valued at $2.9 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. WEST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.