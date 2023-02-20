The share price of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) rose to $34.63 per share on Friday from $34.53. While Movado Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOV fell by -13.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.75 to $27.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2019, Cowen Downgraded Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) to Market Perform. A report published by Sidoti on August 22, 2018, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MOV. Sidoti December 15, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOV, as published in its report on December 15, 2016. Sidoti’s report from February 19, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $34 for MOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Brean Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MOV’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Movado Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MOV is recording an average volume of 148.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a gain of 0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Movado Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Luxury Goods sector, Movado Group Inc. (MOV) is based in the USA. When comparing Movado Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MOV has increased by 5.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,466,288 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.21 million, following the purchase of 125,298 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in MOV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 407,048 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,736,668.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 45,352 position in MOV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 565.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $41.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MOV holdings by 14.63% and now holds 0.59 million MOV shares valued at $21.0 million with the added 75785.0 shares during the period. MOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.