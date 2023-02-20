Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) closed Friday at $29.73 per share, up from $29.69 a day earlier. While Insteel Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IIIN fell by -19.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.51 to $22.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.43% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On June 10, 2020, Sidoti Downgraded Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) to Neutral. A report published by Sidoti on March 17, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IIIN. Sidoti also Downgraded IIIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 22, 2020. Sidoti July 09, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IIIN, as published in its report on July 09, 2018. Sidoti’s report from April 11, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $34 for IIIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

The current dividend for IIIN investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Insteel Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IIIN is recording an average volume of 146.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.36%, with a gain of 1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IIIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insteel Industries Inc. Shares?

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Metal Fabrication market. When comparing Insteel Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IIIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IIIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IIIN has increased by 7.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,293,256 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.76 million, following the purchase of 231,383 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in IIIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -52,316 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,277,424.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 22,432 position in IIIN. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 37.50%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $29.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IIIN holdings by 8.10% and now holds 0.67 million IIIN shares valued at $20.18 million with the added 50423.0 shares during the period. IIIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.