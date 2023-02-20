In Friday’s session, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) marked $216.63 per share, up from $215.39 in the previous session. While Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRTS fell by -17.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.23 to $141.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.58% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 06, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for VRTS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded VRTS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $400 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2021. BofA/Merrill October 14, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VRTS, as published in its report on October 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill’s report from October 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $110 for VRTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)

With VRTS’s current dividend of $6.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRTS has an average volume of 76.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.24%, with a gain of 1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $199.00, showing decline from the present price of $216.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Shares?

Asset Management giant Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VRTS has increased by 1.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,073,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.69 million, following the purchase of 14,924 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 15,129 additional shares for a total stake of worth $189.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 883,940.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -948 position in VRTS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 24360.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.65%, now holding 0.28 million shares worth $59.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its VRTS holdings by 1.45% and now holds 0.27 million VRTS shares valued at $57.3 million with the added 3822.0 shares during the period. VRTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.