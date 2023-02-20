In Friday’s session, Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) marked $39.64 per share, up from $39.13 in the previous session. While Origin Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OBNK fell by -10.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.28 to $35.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.47% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK) to Neutral. DA Davidson also Upgraded OBNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2021. Piper Sandler January 29, 2021d the rating to Overweight on January 29, 2021, and set its price target from $28 to $37. Keefe Bruyette January 29, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for OBNK, as published in its report on January 29, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25.50 for OBNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)

With OBNK’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Origin Bancorp Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OBNK has an average volume of 98.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.77%, with a gain of 2.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.60, showing growth from the present price of $39.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OBNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Origin Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Origin Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -50.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OBNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OBNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in OBNK has increased by 6.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,411,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.92 million, following the purchase of 218,120 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OBNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 226,692 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,901,346.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 275,717 position in OBNK. American Century Investment Manag purchased an additional 59541.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.52%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $36.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OBNK holdings by 11.91% and now holds 0.63 million OBNK shares valued at $23.52 million with the added 66727.0 shares during the period. OBNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.80% at present.