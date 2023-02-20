Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) marked $0.38 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.38. While Landos Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LABP fell by -82.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.25 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.83% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) to Hold. A report published by SVB Leerink on November 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LABP. Craig Hallum also rated LABP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LABP, as published in its report on March 01, 2021. Raymond James’s report from March 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for LABP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

In order to gain a clear picture of Landos Biopharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 563.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LABP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.10%, with a loss of -0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.70, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LABP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Landos Biopharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LABP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LABP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in LABP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -51.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -133,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52794.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 125,401.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -63,519 position in LABP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC sold an additional 50000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -33.56%, now holding 99000.0 shares worth $41679.0. At the end of the first quarter, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its LABP holdings by 11.83% and now holds 94500.0 LABP shares valued at $39785.0 with the added 10000.0 shares during the period. LABP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.40% at present.