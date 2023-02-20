The share price of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) rose to $175.79 per share on Friday from $175.00. While WD-40 Company has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDFC fell by -16.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $215.60 to $145.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to Buy. A report published by BWS Financial on July 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for WDFC. DA Davidson February 19, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WDFC, as published in its report on February 19, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from March 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $220 for WDFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of WD-40 Company (WDFC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WDFC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of WD-40 Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WDFC is recording an average volume of 90.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $156.67, showing decline from the present price of $175.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WD-40 Company Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Chemicals sector, WD-40 Company (WDFC) is based in the USA. When comparing WD-40 Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WDFC has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,006,517 shares of the stock, with a value of $350.22 million, following the purchase of 14,636 additional shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management NV made another decreased to its shares in WDFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,271 additional shares for a total stake of worth $285.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,635,313.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 21,902 position in WDFC. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional 16752.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.91%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $150.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its WDFC holdings by 18.16% and now holds 0.67 million WDFC shares valued at $116.35 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. WDFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.