Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) closed Friday at $86.17 per share, up from $84.48 a day earlier. While Middlesex Water Company has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MSEX fell by -10.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.51 to $74.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.95% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Janney Upgraded Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) to Buy. A report published by Boenning & Scattergood on June 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MSEX. Janney January 20, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MSEX, as published in its report on January 20, 2021. Boenning & Scattergood’s report from February 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $80 for MSEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

The current dividend for MSEX investors is set at $1.25 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Middlesex Water Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MSEX is recording an average volume of 165.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.00, showing growth from the present price of $86.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MSEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Middlesex Water Company Shares?

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Water market. When comparing Middlesex Water Company shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MSEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MSEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MSEX has decreased by -0.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,237,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $187.65 million, following the sale of -7,610 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MSEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -118,395 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,867,863.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 24,754 position in MSEX. Pictet Asset Management SA sold an additional 2897.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.39%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $61.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its MSEX holdings by -0.21% and now holds 0.45 million MSEX shares valued at $38.02 million with the lessened 949.0 shares during the period. MSEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.