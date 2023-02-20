Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) closed Friday at $19.11 per share, down from $19.48 a day earlier. While Deluxe Corporation has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLX fell by -41.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.57 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 01, 2021, Cowen started tracking Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Buckingham Research on October 12, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DLX. Northland Capital also reiterated DLX shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 24, 2015. Northland Capital resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for DLX, as published in its report on July 25, 2014. Northland Capital’s report from February 10, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

The current dividend for DLX investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Deluxe Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DLX is recording an average volume of 219.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.33, showing growth from the present price of $19.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Deluxe Corporation Shares?

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Advertising Agencies market. When comparing Deluxe Corporation shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DLX has increased by 2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,739,851 shares of the stock, with a value of $134.73 million, following the purchase of 156,511 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 104,318 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,851,528.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag added a 24,476 position in DLX. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 57308.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.78%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $40.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. decreased its DLX holdings by -0.86% and now holds 1.97 million DLX shares valued at $39.28 million with the lessened 16979.0 shares during the period. DLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.