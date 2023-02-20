The share price of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) fell to $40.89 per share on Friday from $41.24. While Ternium S.A. has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TX rose by 6.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.36 to $26.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.34% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 01, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TX. BofA Securities also Downgraded TX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 26, 2022. Wolfe Research March 11, 2022d the rating to Peer Perform on March 11, 2022, and set its price target from $38 to $43. Wolfe Research January 11, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for TX, as published in its report on January 11, 2022. Scotiabank’s report from December 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $61 for TX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ternium S.A. (TX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ternium S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TX is recording an average volume of 274.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 7.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.27, showing growth from the present price of $40.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ternium S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Steel sector, Ternium S.A. (TX) is based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Ternium S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in TX has decreased by -3.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,436,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.03 million, following the sale of -168,738 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.98%.

At the end of the first quarter, Eastspring Investments increased its TX holdings by 1.11% and now holds 0.97 million TX shares valued at $39.1 million with the added 10619.0 shares during the period. TX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.00% at present.