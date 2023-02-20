Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) closed Friday at $60.02 per share, up from $58.57 a day earlier. While Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYBT rose by 7.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.71 to $50.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.20% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) to Underweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SYBT. Keefe Bruyette October 28, 2021d the rating to Mkt Perform on October 28, 2021, and set its price target from $59 to $67. Keefe Bruyette January 28, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SYBT, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. Stephens’s report from November 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $44 for SYBT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)

The current dividend for SYBT investors is set at $1.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SYBT is recording an average volume of 68.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.98%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.20, showing growth from the present price of $60.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SYBT has increased by 11.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,785,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.05 million, following the purchase of 184,526 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SYBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -26,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,744,746.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -17,657 position in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.55%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $92.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its SYBT holdings by 2.82% and now holds 1.14 million SYBT shares valued at $68.27 million with the added 31253.0 shares during the period. SYBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.00% at present.