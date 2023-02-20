The share price of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) fell to $15.51 per share on Friday from $15.63. While Sohu.com Limited has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOHU fell by -18.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.02 to $12.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.84% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 31, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SOHU. Deutsche Bank October 30, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SOHU, as published in its report on October 30, 2017. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sohu.com Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SOHU is recording an average volume of 62.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.95%, with a loss of -1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.48, showing growth from the present price of $15.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOHU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sohu.com Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOHU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOHU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Macquarie Investment Management B’s position in SOHU has decreased by -0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,502,689 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.46 million, following the sale of -5,677 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in SOHU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -138,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,510,755.

During the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC added a 55,047 position in SOHU. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 16903.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.84%, now holding 0.9 million shares worth $14.56 million. SOHU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.80% at present.