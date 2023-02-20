As of Friday, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYX) stock closed at $3.20, down from $3.22 the previous day. While SKYX Platforms Corp. has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYX fell by -75.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.00 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.29% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On July 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

One of the most important indicators of SKYX Platforms Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SKYX is recording 156.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.92%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SKYX Platforms Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SKYX has increased by 2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,805,249 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.78 million, following the purchase of 37,773 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 457,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 457,827.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -12,671 position in SKYX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 594.76%, now holding 0.36 million shares worth $1.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Slatestone Wealth LLC increased its SKYX holdings by 7.53% and now holds 0.34 million SKYX shares valued at $1.08 million with the added 23555.0 shares during the period. SKYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.00% at present.