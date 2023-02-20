ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) closed Friday at $32.00 per share, down from $32.07 a day earlier. While ScanSource Inc. has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCSC rose by 4.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.01 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.75% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On July 28, 2021, Northcoast Upgraded ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) to Buy. A report published by Northcoast on May 06, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SCSC. Northcoast December 23, 2015d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SCSC, as published in its report on December 23, 2015. FinTrust Advisors’s report from March 06, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $43.90 for SCSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ScanSource Inc. (SCSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ScanSource Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SCSC is recording an average volume of 98.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.52%, with a gain of 2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ScanSource Inc. Shares?

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronics & Computer Distribution market. When comparing ScanSource Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SCSC has increased by 1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,340,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $142.93 million, following the purchase of 45,779 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SCSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 66,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,048,119.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 42,563 position in SCSC. Victory Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 19735.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.10%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $58.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its SCSC holdings by -2.96% and now holds 1.54 million SCSC shares valued at $50.75 million with the lessened 47021.0 shares during the period. SCSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.