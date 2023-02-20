In Friday’s session, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) marked $61.02 per share, up from $60.22 in the previous session. While Worthington Industries Inc. has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOR rose by 6.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.83 to $38.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.61% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on August 24, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WOR. Macquarie March 14, 2017d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WOR, as published in its report on March 14, 2017. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

With WOR’s current dividend of $1.24 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Worthington Industries Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WOR has an average volume of 178.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 4.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.00, showing decline from the present price of $61.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Worthington Industries Inc. Shares?

Steel giant Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Worthington Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -84.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WOR has decreased by -5.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,495,362 shares of the stock, with a value of $198.78 million, following the sale of -187,846 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 105,898 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,303,072.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 121,771 position in WOR. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 16607.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.91%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $104.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its WOR holdings by -6.47% and now holds 1.75 million WOR shares valued at $99.49 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. WOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.90% at present.