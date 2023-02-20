In Friday’s session, TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) marked $49.70 per share, down from $49.96 in the previous session. While TTEC Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTEC fell by -39.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.48 to $39.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) to Neutral. A report published by Barrington Research on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TTEC. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TTEC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2022. Cowen March 05, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on March 05, 2021, and set its price target from $85 to $90. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TTEC, as published in its report on October 15, 2020. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)

With TTEC’s current dividend of $1.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TTEC has an average volume of 129.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.14, showing growth from the present price of $49.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTEC Holdings Inc. Shares?

Information Technology Services giant TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing TTEC Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTEC has increased by 7.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,916,016 shares of the stock, with a value of $148.25 million, following the purchase of 198,492 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 72,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,404,774.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 229 position in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.65%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $44.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TTEC holdings by 6.97% and now holds 0.67 million TTEC shares valued at $34.0 million with the added 43590.0 shares during the period. TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.30% at present.