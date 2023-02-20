The share price of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) rose to $92.09 per share on Friday from $91.57. While John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBSS rose by 18.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $94.65 to $64.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.29% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on April 07, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for JBSS. Sidoti also Upgraded JBSS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $94 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2020.

Analysis of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JBSS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.75 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JBSS is recording an average volume of 57.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 1.15% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) is based in the USA. When comparing John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in JBSS has decreased by -0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,366,977 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.52 million, following the sale of -3,261 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in JBSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -28,850 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 799,506.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 33,457 position in JBSS. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 8059.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.49%, now holding 0.55 million shares worth $46.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its JBSS holdings by -1.65% and now holds 0.32 million JBSS shares valued at $27.43 million with the lessened 5456.0 shares during the period. JBSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.