In Friday’s session, Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) marked $5.73 per share, up from $5.59 in the previous session. While Radiant Logistics Inc. has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLGT fell by -23.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.09 to $4.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.63% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on February 28, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLGT. Cowen also reiterated RLGT shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2017. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on July 29, 2015, and assigned a price target of $8.25. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RLGT, as published in its report on June 16, 2015. ROTH Capital’s report from June 10, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $7 for RLGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BB&T Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Radiant Logistics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RLGT has an average volume of 134.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Radiant Logistics Inc. Shares?

Integrated Freight & Logistics giant Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Radiant Logistics Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in RLGT has increased by 3.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,736,259 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.35 million, following the purchase of 88,666 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in RLGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -31,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,398,676.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 64,200 position in RLGT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 16629.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.85%, now holding 1.98 million shares worth $11.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC decreased its RLGT holdings by -17.85% and now holds 1.4 million RLGT shares valued at $7.87 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. RLGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.