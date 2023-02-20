NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) marked $2.54 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.50. While NeoVolta Inc. has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOV fell by -61.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.95 to $1.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.93% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NeoVolta Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 93.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NEOV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.46%, with a gain of 14.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeoVolta Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NEOV has increased by 0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 365,718 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.81 million, following the purchase of 575 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 293,160 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 293,160.

At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its NEOV holdings by 109.61% and now holds 49477.0 NEOV shares valued at $0.11 million with the added 25873.0 shares during the period. NEOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.40% at present.