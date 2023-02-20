The share price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) fell to $6.23 per share on Friday from $6.24. While AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MITT fell by -36.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.93 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.90% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MITT. Keefe Bruyette October 11, 2021d the rating to Outperform on October 11, 2021, and set its price target from $12.50 to $13.75. JMP Securities September 28, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for MITT, as published in its report on September 28, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for MITT shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MITT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 156.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MITT is recording an average volume of 142.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.60%, with a loss of -1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.05, showing growth from the present price of $6.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MITT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MITT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MITT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s position in MITT has decreased by -3.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,282,570 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.41 million, following the sale of -87,197 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MITT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 13,534 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 984,428.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -27,946 position in MITT. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional -0.31 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -41.70%, now holding 0.44 million shares worth $2.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its MITT holdings by 229.74% and now holds 0.4 million MITT shares valued at $2.7 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. MITT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.20% at present.