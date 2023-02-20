The share price of Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose to $62.26 per share on Friday from $61.69. While Malibu Boats Inc. has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBUU fell by -8.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.28 to $46.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.91% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MBUU. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded MBUU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2021. B. Riley FBR August 28, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MBUU, as published in its report on August 28, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $55 for MBUU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Malibu Boats Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MBUU is recording an average volume of 104.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 3.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.57, showing growth from the present price of $62.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBUU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Malibu Boats Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Recreational Vehicles sector, Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is based in the USA. When comparing Malibu Boats Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MBUU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MBUU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Macquarie Investment Management B’s position in MBUU has decreased by -9.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,713,291 shares of the stock, with a value of $103.81 million, following the sale of -181,313 additional shares during the last quarter. American Century Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in MBUU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 40,886 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,407,636.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -75,693 position in MBUU. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 90514.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.29%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $71.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its MBUU holdings by 22.44% and now holds 1.04 million MBUU shares valued at $63.13 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period.