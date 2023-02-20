In Friday’s session, Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) marked $14.88 per share, up from $14.49 in the previous session. While Limoneira Company has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMNR rose by 4.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.14 to $10.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2021, Lake Street started tracking Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on March 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LMNR. Stephens also Upgraded LMNR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2021. National Securities April 27, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LMNR, as published in its report on April 27, 2020. National Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Limoneira Company (LMNR)

With LMNR’s current dividend of $0.30 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Limoneira Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LMNR has an average volume of 44.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 4.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Limoneira Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LMNR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LMNR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global Alpha Capital Management L’s position in LMNR has increased by 28.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,790,024 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.63 million, following the purchase of 626,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LL made another increased to its shares in LMNR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 180,028 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 952,292.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 95,137 position in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 45.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 0.62 million shares worth $8.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Wilshire Securities Managem decreased its LMNR holdings by -1.74% and now holds 0.62 million LMNR shares valued at $8.09 million with the lessened 10926.0 shares during the period. LMNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.00% at present.