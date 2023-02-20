Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) closed Friday at $179.36 per share, up from $175.10 a day earlier. While Watts Water Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTS rose by 22.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $181.40 to $116.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.40% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WTS. Stifel December 15, 2020d the rating to Hold on December 15, 2020, and set its price target from $123 to $124. Boenning & Scattergood March 19, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WTS, as published in its report on March 19, 2020. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS)

The current dividend for WTS investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WTS is recording an average volume of 124.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $159.20, showing decline from the present price of $179.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Watts Water Technologies Inc. Shares?

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Watts Water Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WTS has increased by 9.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,116,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $509.61 million, following the purchase of 282,995 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 83,458 additional shares for a total stake of worth $473.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,894,842.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -27,349 position in WTS. Impax Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 38406.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.01%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $319.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WTS holdings by 2.11% and now holds 0.89 million WTS shares valued at $145.87 million with the added 18431.0 shares during the period. WTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.