The share price of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) fell to $2.76 per share on Friday from $2.77. While Orion Group Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORN fell by -22.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.51 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 30, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ORN. B. Riley FBR also Upgraded ORN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2019. FBR & Co. resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ORN, as published in its report on August 18, 2017. FBR & Co.’s report from October 06, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ORN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ORN is recording an average volume of 66.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orion Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s position in ORN has decreased by -16.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,884,667 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.28 million, following the sale of -562,541 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in ORN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -14,202 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,977,680.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP added a 5,000 position in ORN. Grace & White, Inc. purchased an additional 400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.03%, now holding 1.55 million shares worth $4.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ORN holdings by 10.24% and now holds 1.46 million ORN shares valued at $4.2 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. ORN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.