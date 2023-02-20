In Friday’s session, Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) marked $34.69 per share, up from $34.57 in the previous session. While Koppers Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOP rose by 12.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.90 to $20.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.41% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) to Buy. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on January 29, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt also reiterated KOP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 28, 2020, but set its price target from $45 to $35. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for KOP, as published in its report on November 11, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s report from November 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $45 for KOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

With KOP’s current dividend of $0.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KOP has an average volume of 87.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.50, showing growth from the present price of $34.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Koppers Holdings Inc. Shares?

Specialty Chemicals giant Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Koppers Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 85.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KOP has decreased by -0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,290,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.88 million, following the sale of -16,650 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KOP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,324 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,307,030.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its KOP holdings by 4.48% and now holds 0.9 million KOP shares valued at $31.24 million with the added 38735.0 shares during the period. KOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.