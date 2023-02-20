In Friday’s session, Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) marked $203.59 per share, down from $204.90 in the previous session. While Quaker Chemical Corporation has underperformed by -0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KWR fell by -3.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $216.45 to $129.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.09% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on January 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KWR. Sidoti also rated KWR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $291 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 21, 2020. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on December 11, 2020, and assigned a price target of $285. Janney May 13, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KWR, as published in its report on May 13, 2020. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)

With KWR’s current dividend of $1.74 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KWR has an average volume of 87.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $199.80, showing decline from the present price of $203.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quaker Chemical Corporation Shares?

Specialty Chemicals giant Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Quaker Chemical Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -16.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KWR has increased by 1.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,017,610 shares of the stock, with a value of $397.21 million, following the purchase of 27,639 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,355 additional shares for a total stake of worth $304.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,547,393.

At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis decreased its KWR holdings by -6.76% and now holds 0.8 million KWR shares valued at $157.17 million with the lessened 57876.0 shares during the period. KWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.