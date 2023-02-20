As of Friday, Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:RAAS) stock closed at $0.82, down from $0.84 the previous day. While Cloopen Group Holding Limited has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAAS fell by -63.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.35 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2021, Goldman started tracking Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RAAS.

Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RAAS is recording 131.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a loss of -3.32% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cloopen Group Holding Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in RAAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -59.47%.

At the end of the first quarter, Group One Trading LP decreased its RAAS holdings by -58.17% and now holds 48128.0 RAAS shares valued at $45048.0 with the lessened 66939.0 shares during the period. RAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.45% at present.