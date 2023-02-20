In Friday’s session, Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) marked $103.53 per share, down from $103.60 in the previous session. While Albany International Corp. has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIN rose by 16.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $115.39 to $75.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.29% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on February 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AIN. Truist also Upgraded AIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AIN, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $90 for AIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Albany International Corp. (AIN)

With AIN’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Albany International Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AIN has an average volume of 121.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.67, showing decline from the present price of $103.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albany International Corp. Shares?

Textile Manufacturing giant Albany International Corp. (AIN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Albany International Corp. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AIN has decreased by -0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,542,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $509.45 million, following the sale of -31,061 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,163 additional shares for a total stake of worth $379.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,386,840.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC subtracted a -29,135 position in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.61%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $192.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its AIN holdings by -0.12% and now holds 1.38 million AIN shares valued at $154.82 million with the lessened 1609.0 shares during the period.