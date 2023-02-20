John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) closed Friday at $112.39 per share, up from $110.58 a day earlier. While John Bean Technologies Corporation has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBT fell by -16.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.60 to $81.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, William Blair Downgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for JBT. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded JBT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $151 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 26, 2021. Wellington Shields May 01, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for JBT, as published in its report on May 01, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

The current dividend for JBT investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JBT is recording an average volume of 167.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 4.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.60, showing decline from the present price of $112.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze John Bean Technologies Corporation Shares?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing John Bean Technologies Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in JBT has increased by 4.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,742,650 shares of the stock, with a value of $529.9 million, following the purchase of 210,627 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JBT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 89,671 additional shares for a total stake of worth $383.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,434,777.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC subtracted a -56,885 position in JBT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.86%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $134.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its JBT holdings by 1.36% and now holds 1.12 million JBT shares valued at $124.7 million with the added 14987.0 shares during the period.