Within its last year performance, CGAU fell by -30.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.57 to $3.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



On August 11, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) to Sector Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 21, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CGAU. CIBC May 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for CGAU, as published in its report on May 07, 2021.

Analysis of Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGAU is recording an average volume of 145.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.18, showing growth from the present price of $6.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGAU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centerra Gold Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

