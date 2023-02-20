In Friday’s session, Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) marked $33.48 per share, down from $33.85 in the previous session. While Carriage Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSV fell by -34.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.28 to $22.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.39% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on May 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSV. Barrington Research also reiterated CSV shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2016. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on April 26, 2016, but set its price target from $28 to $30. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CSV, as published in its report on April 22, 2016. Oppenheimer’s report from November 11, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $28 for CSV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Davenport also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV)

With CSV’s current dividend of $0.45 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Carriage Services Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CSV has an average volume of 97.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a gain of 5.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing growth from the present price of $33.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carriage Services Inc. Shares?

Personal Services giant Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Carriage Services Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd’s position in CSV has decreased by -12.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,063,201 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.47 million, following the sale of -151,784 additional shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Services LLC made another increased to its shares in CSV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,007 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,052,540.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -62,227 position in CSV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 11688.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.38%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $27.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CSV holdings by -2.54% and now holds 0.84 million CSV shares valued at $27.32 million with the lessened 21942.0 shares during the period. CSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.