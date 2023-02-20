Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) marked $0.43 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.42. While Biophytis S.A. has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BPTS fell by -92.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.52 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.60% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Biophytis S.A. (BPTS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Biophytis S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -709.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 635.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BPTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.78%, with a loss of -3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BPTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Biophytis S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BPTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BPTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. G1 Execution Services LLC’s position in BPTS has increased by 141.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 56,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $22761.0, following the purchase of 33,388 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in BPTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,029 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5937.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,843.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 751 position in BPTS. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 9169.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -60.01%, now holding 6110.0 shares worth $2444.0. BPTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.