A share of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) closed at $3.29 per share on Friday, up from $3.24 day before. While Apyx Medical Corporation has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APYX fell by -68.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.19 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.87% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On May 20, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on April 02, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APYX.

Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Apyx Medical Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APYX is registering an average volume of 270.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apyx Medical Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Archon Capital Management LLC’s position in APYX has increased by 28.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,452,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.08 million, following the purchase of 757,781 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,398,279.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,079,048 position in APYX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 649.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $4.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invenire Capital LLC increased its APYX holdings by 63.63% and now holds 0.95 million APYX shares valued at $2.76 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. APYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.