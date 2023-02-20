A share of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) closed at $7.64 per share on Friday, up from $7.47 day before. While ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALXO fell by -49.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.40 to $5.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.91% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on September 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALXO. Credit Suisse also rated ALXO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $98. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALXO, as published in its report on April 06, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for ALXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALXO is registering an average volume of 164.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.29%, with a loss of -6.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALXO has increased by 32.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,112,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.85 million, following the purchase of 1,482,504 additional shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in ALXO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -621,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,349,600.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 13,068 position in ALXO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 14289.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.03%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $12.98 million.