The share price of Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) rose to $118.16 per share on Friday from $115.34. While Inter Parfums Inc. has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPAR rose by 22.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.39 to $64.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IPAR. DA Davidson also Upgraded IPAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2021. BWS Financial Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 27, 2021, but set its price target from $60 to $80. BWS Financial August 12, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for IPAR, as published in its report on August 12, 2020. DA Davidson’s report from May 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for IPAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of IPAR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Inter Parfums Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IPAR is recording an average volume of 103.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a gain of 3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $121.25, showing growth from the present price of $118.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inter Parfums Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is based in the USA. When comparing Inter Parfums Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IPAR has increased by 3.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,612,781 shares of the stock, with a value of $308.88 million, following the purchase of 95,675 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IPAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,055,771.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -2,801 position in IPAR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL sold an additional 39142.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.60%, now holding 0.81 million shares worth $95.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP decreased its IPAR holdings by -9.86% and now holds 0.76 million IPAR shares valued at $89.86 million with the lessened 83185.0 shares during the period. IPAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.