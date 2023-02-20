The share price of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) fell to $61.06 per share on Friday from $61.66. While Independent Bank Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBTX fell by -20.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.94 to $56.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.64% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On October 26, 2022, Hovde Group Downgraded Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) to Market Perform. A report published by Janney on March 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IBTX. Truist also rated IBTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2020. Hovde Group May 27, 2020d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for IBTX, as published in its report on May 27, 2020. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of IBTX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.52 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Independent Bank Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IBTX is recording an average volume of 124.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.71%, with a loss of -2.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing growth from the present price of $61.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Independent Bank Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is based in the USA. When comparing Independent Bank Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IBTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IBTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IBTX has decreased by -0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,533,968 shares of the stock, with a value of $339.23 million, following the sale of -43,730 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IBTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 88,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,128,187.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its IBTX holdings by -2.65% and now holds 2.32 million IBTX shares valued at $142.43 million with the lessened 63272.0 shares during the period. IBTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.00% at present.