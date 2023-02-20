IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) closed Friday at $31.75 per share, up from $31.46 a day earlier. While IDT Corporation has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDT fell by -22.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.05 to $21.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.82% in the last 200 days.

On June 07, 2013, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) to Hold. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on May 15, 2013, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IDT. Stanford Research Reiterated the rating as Sell on March 12, 2008, but set its price target from $6 to $4. Stanford Research resumed its ‘Sell’ rating for IDT, as published in its report on October 12, 2007. Stanford Research’s report from October 05, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $8 for IDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Stanford Research also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of IDT Corporation (IDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IDT is recording an average volume of 93.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze IDT Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in IDT has decreased by -1.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,241,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.49 million, following the sale of -16,699 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IDT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,189 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,155,275.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -29,206 position in IDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 85900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.58%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $30.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adirondack Retirement Specialists decreased its IDT holdings by -0.83% and now holds 0.61 million IDT shares valued at $17.98 million with the lessened 5124.0 shares during the period. IDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.65% at present.