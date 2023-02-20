As of Friday, Icosavax Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock closed at $9.07, up from $8.87 the previous day. While Icosavax Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICVX fell by -49.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.92 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.83% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ICVX. Evercore ISI also Downgraded ICVX shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022.

Analysis of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX)

One of the most important indicators of Icosavax Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ICVX is recording 1.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.24%, with a loss of -17.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icosavax Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ICVX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,565,588 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,884,383.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 1,148,465 position in ICVX. Platinum Investment Management Lt purchased an additional 0.37 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.43%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $23.73 million. ICVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.90% at present.