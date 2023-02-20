In Friday’s session, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY) marked $30.46 per share, up from $30.38 in the previous session. While Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HY fell by -29.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.35 to $20.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on December 18, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HY. Sidoti October 13, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HY, as published in its report on October 13, 2017. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY)

With HY’s current dividend of $1.29 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HY has an average volume of 51.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a loss of -2.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.50, showing growth from the present price of $30.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc.’s position in HY has decreased by -8.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 973,621 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.57 million, following the sale of -89,459 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -14,761 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 836,235.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 30,456 position in HY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 43807.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.42%, now holding 0.64 million shares worth $20.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HY holdings by -5.00% and now holds 0.34 million HY shares valued at $10.9 million with the lessened 17683.0 shares during the period. HY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.70% at present.