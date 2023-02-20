In Friday’s session, Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) marked $118.52 per share, up from $116.92 in the previous session. While Oxford Industries Inc. has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXM rose by 36.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.37 to $77.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.55% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OXM. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated OXM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on April 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $126. Citigroup January 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for OXM, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from April 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for OXM shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM)

With OXM’s current dividend of $2.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oxford Industries Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OXM has an average volume of 153.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.00, showing growth from the present price of $118.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oxford Industries Inc. Shares?

Apparel Manufacturing giant Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Oxford Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OXM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OXM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OXM has increased by 2.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,314,607 shares of the stock, with a value of $271.32 million, following the purchase of 56,552 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OXM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,887,445.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 20,581 position in OXM. Silvercrest Asset Management Grou sold an additional 23196.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.01%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $87.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its OXM holdings by -0.21% and now holds 0.69 million OXM shares valued at $80.52 million with the lessened 1462.0 shares during the period. OXM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.61% at present.