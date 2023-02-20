In Friday’s session, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) marked $3.15 per share, up from $3.10 in the previous session. While Dynagas LNG Partners LP has overperformed by 1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLNG fell by -2.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.49 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.92% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On April 27, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on June 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DLNG. B. Riley FBR January 28, 2019d the rating to Neutral on January 28, 2019, and set its price target from $10.50 to $2.65. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Underperform’ rating for DLNG, as published in its report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR’s report from November 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for DLNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DLNG has an average volume of 71.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a gain of 4.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dynagas LNG Partners LP Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is based in the Greece and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in DLNG has decreased by -6.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,833,397 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.4 million, following the sale of -342,860 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in DLNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Financial Services, Inc. increased its DLNG holdings by 5.98% and now holds 79694.0 DLNG shares valued at $0.24 million with the added 4500.0 shares during the period. DLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.60% at present.