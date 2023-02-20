The share price of Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) rose to $74.20 per share on Friday from $73.27. While Cohen & Steers Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNS fell by -9.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.21 to $52.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.72% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 18, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) to Buy. BofA Securities also Upgraded CNS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2020. Gabelli & Co April 22, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CNS, as published in its report on April 22, 2019. Keefe Bruyette’s report from February 21, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CNS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 75.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CNS is recording an average volume of 116.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.34%, with a gain of 0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.00, showing decline from the present price of $74.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cohen & Steers Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) is based in the USA. When comparing Cohen & Steers Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BAMCO, Inc.’s position in CNS has decreased by -1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,058,502 shares of the stock, with a value of $224.71 million, following the sale of -62,166 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,809 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,554,227.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 48,238 position in CNS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 11695.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.72%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $118.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its CNS holdings by -1.55% and now holds 1.29 million CNS shares valued at $94.77 million with the lessened 20317.0 shares during the period. CNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.90% at present.