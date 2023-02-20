Within its last year performance, CSII fell by -0.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.47 to $12.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.36% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Lake Street on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSII. BofA Securities also rated CSII shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2022. Guggenheim November 10, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CSII, as published in its report on November 10, 2021. Barclays’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $43 for CSII shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CSII is recording an average volume of 579.75K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.40, showing decline from the present price of $19.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CSII has increased by 5.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,949,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $96.88 million, following the purchase of 384,320 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CSII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,335,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,904,759.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 96,836 position in CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional 81140.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.35%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $32.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CSII holdings by 6.13% and now holds 1.71 million CSII shares valued at $23.91 million with the added 99066.0 shares during the period. CSII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.