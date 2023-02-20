Within its last year performance, ACTG rose by 0.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.30 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on July 29, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for ACTG. Lake Street Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 23, 2015, but set its price target from $12 to $6.50. Barclays resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ACTG, as published in its report on August 20, 2015. Cowen’s report from February 20, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ACTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 893.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Acacia Research Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACTG is recording an average volume of 237.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a gain of 2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acacia Research Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.8 million, following the purchase of 5,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in ACTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 195,926 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,997,121.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 14,411 position in ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.68%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $7.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ACTG holdings by -6.57% and now holds 1.63 million ACTG shares valued at $7.09 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ACTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.20% at present.